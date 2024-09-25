ukenru
Lviv blogger Stakhiv served with suspicion of leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Lviv blogger Stakhiv served with suspicion of leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36346 views

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Lviv blogger Ostap Stakhiv for disseminating information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He is also charged with fraud for organizing fictitious journalism courses.

A Lviv blogger and pseudo-activist was suspected of leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces. The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports

According to UNN sources, this is Ostap Stakhiv.

According to the SBU, he had previously been suspected of attempting to seize state power in Ukraine.

A few months before the outbreak of the full-scale war, the blogger incited people to organize mass riots and seize government buildings under the guise of the "anti-vaccination movement.

While in the status of an accused during the full-scale invasion, he spread destructive content through his social media accounts.

He claimed that the Russian armed aggression was allegedly caused by "third countries" that "provoked" Moscow to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, during one of his live broadcasts on social media, the defendant publicly announced the exact location of one of the units of Ukrainian defenders, thus endangering them

- the SBU said. 

In addition, he organized online "journalism" courses, which, among other things, taught his followers how to counter mobilization in Ukraine. The cost of the courses was 7 thousand UAH per student.

After completing the training, the blogger promised his clients an internationally recognized journalist's certificate. However, instead of the promised documents, he issued fictitious certificates of a local newspaper that lost its accreditation in the spring of this year.

During the searches at the suspect's place of residence, the SBU found mobile phones and other material evidence of criminal activity.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  Part 2, Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law);
  •  Art. 190(1) and (2) (fraud).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all those involved in subversive activities against Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN reported that the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches of a Lviv pseudo-activist on suspicion of issuing fake journalist certificates. According to UNN's sources , it was Ostap Stakhiv. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

