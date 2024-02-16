lukashenko scares his supporters: the opposition allegedly offers Poland to redistribute the territories of Belarus and russia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70768 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117828 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165177 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267527 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176840 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166836 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237630 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100446 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64657 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36688 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33209 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46599 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234559 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117828 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100358 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100793 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117286 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117927 views
lukashenko scares his supporters: the opposition allegedly offers Poland to redistribute the territories of Belarus and russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22928 views

lukashenka accuses the Belarusian opposition of intending to give western regions to Poland and instead expand Belarus at the expense of russian territory if russia loses the war with Ukraine.

Belarusian President olexander lukashenko said that opposition Belarusian politicians are discussing the transfer of part of Belarus to Poland during negotiations, and instead they are allegedly offering to transfer russian western lands to Belarus. He said this at a regular political meeting in Minsk, reports UNN.

Details

According to lukashenka, the Belarusian opposition is discussing a change in the territorial structure of Belarus and russia. From the rostrum, he told the participants of the general meeting of the cooperative union about the opposition's imaginary plans to transfer the western regions of Belarus to Poland. He also mentioned that part of the territory of Belarus was once indeed part of the Polish state. In return, he said, Belarus should receive Russian western regions in the event of Russia's defeat in the war with Ukraine.

This is not the first time he has said that Poland wants to seize part of Belarus. Although the official Polish authorities have never stated this.

Lukashenko allowed his military to use firearms against citizens

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

