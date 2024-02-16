lukashenko scares his supporters: the opposition allegedly offers Poland to redistribute the territories of Belarus and russia

Belarusian President olexander lukashenko said that opposition Belarusian politicians are discussing the transfer of part of Belarus to Poland during negotiations, and instead they are allegedly offering to transfer russian western lands to Belarus. He said this at a regular political meeting in Minsk, reports UNN.

Details

According to lukashenka, the Belarusian opposition is discussing a change in the territorial structure of Belarus and russia. From the rostrum, he told the participants of the general meeting of the cooperative union about the opposition's imaginary plans to transfer the western regions of Belarus to Poland. He also mentioned that part of the territory of Belarus was once indeed part of the Polish state. In return, he said, Belarus should receive Russian western regions in the event of Russia's defeat in the war with Ukraine.

This is not the first time he has said that Poland wants to seize part of Belarus. Although the official Polish authorities have never stated this.

Lukashenko allowed his military to use firearms against citizens