Lubinets: Russia has committed more than 4.7 thousand environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36773 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100349 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135247 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141576 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138312 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170821 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139730 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87121 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107501 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109637 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187265 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139730 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145677 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137156 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154114 views
Lubinets: Russia has committed more than 4.7 thousand environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion

Lubinets: Russia has committed more than 4.7 thousand environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 16148 views

Ombudsman Lubinets reports on large-scale environmental crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine. Due to the war, 142 thousand square kilometers of territory are potentially mined, which threatens the lives of 6 million people.

Russia has committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion. This has led to soil, water and air pollution. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"During a working trip to Azerbaijan, he spoke at the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen on Climate Change and Human Rights. He said that Russia had committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion, which led to soil, water, and air pollution and damaged the nature reserve fund of Ukraine," Lubinets wrote.

20.07.23, 12:09 • 167612 views

He also noted that the environmental impact of the replacements was discussed.

The Ombudsman said that as a result of Russian armed aggression, Ukraine is the most mined country in the world.

"According to the UN, this endangers the lives and health of more than 6 million people. Since February 24, 2022 alone, 309 people have been killed by mines and explosives," Lubinets said.

According to him, about 142,000 square kilometers are considered potentially mined. For comparison, after the war in Croatia, 13,000 square kilometers were considered potentially mined. Since 1996, the process of demining this territory has not yet been completed.

"Currently, 2,149 mine action operators are involved in demining. The biggest need for Ukraine is to provide specialists with proper equipment and means. The issue of protecting the right to a safe environment is subject to my parliamentary control. I present my recommendations to the authorities in my annual reports," Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that the longer the occupiers remain in Ukraine, the faster the climate of the entire planet will change, as wars cause irreparable damage to the environment.

Government decides to accelerate humanitarian demining03.09.24, 12:52 • 24341 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
united-nationsUnited Nations
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
croatiaCroatia
ukraineUkraine

