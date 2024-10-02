Lubinets: Russia has committed more than 4.7 thousand environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion

Russia has committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion. This has led to soil, water and air pollution. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"During a working trip to Azerbaijan, he spoke at the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen on Climate Change and Human Rights. He said that Russia had committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes in Ukraine worth $64 billion, which led to soil, water, and air pollution and damaged the nature reserve fund of Ukraine," Lubinets wrote.

He also noted that the environmental impact of the replacements was discussed.

The Ombudsman said that as a result of Russian armed aggression, Ukraine is the most mined country in the world.

"According to the UN, this endangers the lives and health of more than 6 million people. Since February 24, 2022 alone, 309 people have been killed by mines and explosives," Lubinets said.

According to him, about 142,000 square kilometers are considered potentially mined. For comparison, after the war in Croatia, 13,000 square kilometers were considered potentially mined. Since 1996, the process of demining this territory has not yet been completed.

"Currently, 2,149 mine action operators are involved in demining. The biggest need for Ukraine is to provide specialists with proper equipment and means. The issue of protecting the right to a safe environment is subject to my parliamentary control. I present my recommendations to the authorities in my annual reports," Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that the longer the occupiers remain in Ukraine, the faster the climate of the entire planet will change, as wars cause irreparable damage to the environment.

