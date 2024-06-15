Lubinets on the abduction of children from the occupied territories: Russia treats international law like toilet paper

According to official Ukrainian data, Russia has already abducted more than 20,000 children from the occupied territories. However, according to Moscow, it is more than 700,000 underage Ukrainians. This was stated in an interview with The Independent by Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

Lubinets said that almost 20,000 children have been forcibly abducted from the occupied territories of Ukraine, although the true number is believed to be much higher.

In particular, Russian Commissioner for Children's Affairs Lvova-Belova insists that Russia has "rescued" more than 744,000 children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Lubinets said that Putin has demonstrated a complete disregard for international law. According to him, Russia treats international humanitarian law like "toilet paper.

PACE resolution on deported Ukrainian children is a step towards justice: Lubinets

They don't see anything concrete, any powerful agreement or document. They see toilet paper - said the Ukrainian ombudsman.

Addendum

Journalists of The Independent found out that some of the abducted children were offered money by Russian officials to move to Russia, renounce their Ukrainian identity and take their Russian passports.

In addition, there are cases of Russians abducting babies. In particular, at least one orphan, a 10-month-old girl, was abducted from southern Ukraine and adopted by a high-ranking Russian politician, Sergei Mironov.

The baby's real name is Margarita Prokopenko, but Mironov and his wife changed the girl's documents and place of birth.

Recall

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Ukraine is using all available opportunities and is constantly working to find new ways to return Ukrainian children.