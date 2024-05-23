Lubinets discussed with Greece the return of hostages and rehabilitation of children

He met with the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece for Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights expressed his sincere gratitude to Greece for its support, in particular for its participation in the rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children affected by the aggression of the terrorist country.

The discussion also touched upon the possibility of Greece's active participation in facilitating the return of Ukrainian civilian hostages as part of the implementation of point 4 of the Presidential Peace Formula.

In addition, this meeting was an opportunity for Ukraine to invite Greece to join the International Coalition for the Return of Children, which has already been joined by 36 countries.

I am grateful to Mr. Lambridis for the meeting and look forward to our further effective cooperation - thanked Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets said that this week there may be positive news on the issue of the return of children