Lubinets discussed with Greece the return of hostages and rehabilitation of children

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75157 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105903 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249564 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173923 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165202 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45265 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40244 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34201 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58640 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249564 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237390 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224232 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75157 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52722 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112739 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
Lubinets discussed with Greece the return of hostages and rehabilitation of children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23270 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met with Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, to discuss Greece's support for Ukraine, including the rehabilitation of affected children and the facilitation of the return of civilian hostages.

He met with the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece for Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights expressed his sincere gratitude to Greece for its support, in particular for its participation in the rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children affected by the aggression of the terrorist country.

The discussion also touched upon the possibility of Greece's active participation in facilitating the return of Ukrainian civilian hostages as part of the implementation of point 4 of the Presidential Peace Formula.

In addition, this meeting was an opportunity for Ukraine to invite Greece to join the International Coalition for the Return of Children, which has already been joined by 36 countries.

I am grateful to Mr. Lambridis for the meeting and look forward to our further effective cooperation

- thanked Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets said that this week there may be positive news on the issue of the return of children22.05.24, 14:43 • 27915 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
greeceGreece
ukraineUkraine

