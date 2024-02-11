Lost fisherman rescued in Khmelnytsky region after almost a day-long search operation

A 25-year-old fisherman who got lost on the border of two communities was rescued in Khmelnytsky Oblast. The search operation lasted almost a day. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcers rescued a 25-year-old fisherman who got lost in the complex landscape between the communities of Novoushytska and Dunayevetska in Khmelnytskyi region.

The man, returning from fishing, first tried to find his way to the nearest village on his own, but when it got dark and his phone's charge was running low, he turned to the police for help.

The search operation, which lasted almost a day, involved police officers from Novoushchyna and operatives from Dunayevets.

Add

The 25-year-old fisherman was safely brought home, where his family was waiting for him.

