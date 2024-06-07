Losses of the armed Forces of the Russian Federation may amount to 20,000 people per month: the ISW analyzed the statement of the President of Russia

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzed the level of losses assumed by Vladimir Putin based on the statement of the President of the Russian Federation on June 5. UNNwrites about this , referring to the report ISW.

Details

Military analysts point out that the President of the Russian Federation probably inadvertently indicated on June 5 that 5,000 Russian Armed Forces soldiers die in combat every month in Ukraine. On the one hand, there is no obvious confirmation, but if we start from the figure outlined by the head of the Kremlin, Russian forces may suffer about 20,000 monthly losses in battles on the territory of Ukraine, the conclusion is based on the standard ratio of wounded to killed losses of three to one.

Approximately 15,000 Russian military personnel are injured in combat, assuming a standard three-to-one casualty ratio of wounded to killed.

He stated that approximately 5,000 military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian forces are suffering losses, the ratio of wounded to killed losses is three to one. The Russian Armed Forces suffer about 20,000 monthly losses in Ukraine, which, to be precise, will be approximately equal to or slightly less than the number of new troops that Russia reportedly generates monthly. – the Institute for the Study of War clarifies.

