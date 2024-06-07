Losses of the armed Forces of the Russian Federation may amount to 20,000 people per month: the ISW analyzed the statement of the President of Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Losses of the armed Forces of the Russian Federation may amount to 20,000 people per month: the ISW analyzed the statement of the President of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, Vladimir Putin's statement on June 5 may indicate that Russian troops suffer about 20,000 casualties in battles on the territory of Ukraine every month, including about 5,000 killed and 15,000 wounded.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzed the level of losses assumed by Vladimir Putin based on the statement of the President of the Russian Federation on June 5. UNNwrites about this , referring  to the report ISW.

Details

Military analysts point out that the President of the Russian Federation probably inadvertently indicated on June 5 that 5,000 Russian Armed Forces soldiers die in combat every month in Ukraine. On the one hand, there is no obvious confirmation, but if we start from the figure outlined by the head of the Kremlin, Russian forces may suffer about 20,000 monthly losses in battles on the territory of Ukraine, the conclusion is based on the standard ratio of wounded to killed losses of three to one.

Approximately 15,000 Russian military personnel are injured in combat, assuming a standard three-to-one casualty ratio of wounded to killed.

He stated that approximately 5,000 military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian forces are suffering losses, the ratio of wounded to killed losses is three to one. The Russian Armed Forces suffer about 20,000 monthly losses in Ukraine, which, to be precise, will be approximately equal to or slightly less than the number of new troops that Russia reportedly generates monthly. – the Institute for the Study of War clarifies.

The average losses of the Russian Federation in May amounted to more than 1.2 thousand soldiers, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war - British intelligence31.05.2024, 13:36 • 18295 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War

