Logistics operator signs contracts for UAH 130 million for women's summer military uniforms

Logistics operator signs contracts for UAH 130 million for women's summer military uniforms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19079 views

The Ministry of Defense has signed contracts worth almost UAH 130 million for the purchase of women's summer field suits consisting of jackets, pants and armbands with national symbols, covering the need until the end of 2024, with more than 90% of the suits already delivered to various military units.

The Defense Ministry's procurement agency, the State Logistics Operator, has signed contracts for the purchase of women's summer field suits worth almost UAH 130 million, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Details

According to the agency, all agreements cover the need until the end of 2024. More than 90% of the suits have already been delivered to various military units.

Each set consists of three elements: a jacket, pants, and two armbands with national symbols - the national flag.

Women's suits differ from men's suits in terms of shape and complexity of cut. Women's uniforms are available in a wide range of sizes - from 40 to 64 and are designed for heights from 146 to 188 cm.

Summer uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: how much money was saved on procurement of a set for one soldier09.04.24, 13:00 • 23422 views

In addition to summer field suits, the State Logistics Operator purchased women's underwear. The need for these wardrobe items for women in the Armed Forces will also be met by the end of the year.

These are the first tenders for the purchase of women's uniforms, the Defense Ministry added.

"The issue of equal support for women and men in the military has long been hotly debated in society. Volunteer organizations and charitable foundations have also taken the initiative, and we are grateful to them for that. The need for procurement of a specific category of goods comes from the Ministry of Defense, and we take responsibility for the quality of procurement and logistics processes so that women in the Armed Forces receive the necessary supplies on time and in full," said Viktoriia Vinohradova, Director of Procurement Management at the State Defense Enterprise.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
polandPoland

