Lithuanian Minister of Transport: Baltic States support a ban on russian grain imports to the EU

The Baltic states are in favor of including russian and Belarusian grain in the EU sanctions package. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Marius Skuodis in an interview with BNS, UNN reports.

On Wednesday, he discussed the issue of strengthening sanctions against russia and belarus with Estonian Climate Minister Kristens Michals and Latvian Transport Minister Kaspars Briskens. According to Skuodis, the meeting participants agreed to coordinate their actions and avoid individual national initiatives.

Skuodis also stated that the transit of russian grain through Lithuania is low, but most of it goes through Latvia, which he called a significant problem.

Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Navickas also believes that EU sanctions on food products from russia are not in effect, but that it would be possible to limit grain imports to Europe through transportation bans. In December, Auschris Macijauskas, head of the Lithuanian Grain Producers Association, called for tighter controls on Lithuania's border with Latvia to prevent russian grain from entering Lithuania. According to him, about one million tons of grain has entered Latvia from russia to date. According to Mr. Navickas, there is a risk that russian grain could be smuggled into Lithuania by falsifying documents of its origin.

