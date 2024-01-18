ukenru
Lithuanian Minister of Transport: Baltic States support a ban on russian grain imports to the EU

Lithuanian Minister of Transport: Baltic States support a ban on russian grain imports to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35328 views

Following a meeting with his Latvian and Estonian counterparts, Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis said that the Baltic states support the inclusion of russian and belarusian grain in the EU sanctions package.

The Baltic states are in favor of including russian and Belarusian grain in the EU sanctions package. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Marius Skuodis in an interview with BNS, UNN reports.

The Baltic States would support the inclusion of russian and belarusian grain imports to the European Union in the EU sanctions package

- Skouodis said.

On Wednesday, he discussed the issue of strengthening sanctions against russia and belarus with Estonian Climate Minister Kristens Michals and Latvian Transport Minister Kaspars Briskens. According to Skuodis, the meeting participants agreed to coordinate their actions  and avoid individual national initiatives.

EU adopts 12th package of sanctions against russia for aggression in Ukraine: who will be affected and when19.12.23, 01:14 • 124604 views

Skuodis also stated that the transit of russian grain through Lithuania is low, but most of it goes through Latvia, which he called a significant problem.

Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Navickas also believes that EU sanctions on food products from russia are not in effect, but that it would be possible to limit grain imports to Europe through transportation bans. In December, Auschris Macijauskas, head of the Lithuanian Grain Producers Association, called for tighter controls on Lithuania's border with Latvia to prevent russian grain from entering Lithuania. According to him, about one million tons of grain has entered Latvia from russia to date. According to Mr. Navickas, there is a risk that russian grain could be smuggled into Lithuania by falsifying documents of its origin.

Ukrainian "grain corridor" has reached pre-war capacity - Navy spokesman11.01.24, 10:24 • 23416 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World

