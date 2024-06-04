ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Lithuanian journalist will join the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer paramedic due to the death of "Cheki"

Lithuanian journalist will join the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer paramedic due to the death of "Cheki"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39681 views

Lithuanian journalist Mindaugas Yoshunas decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer paramedic to help save lives at the front after the death of paramedic and journalist Irina "Cheki" Tsybukh.

A journalist from Lithuania wants to become a volunteer paramedic in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by Lithuanian journalist Mindaugas Yoshunas on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

On his Facebook page, Lithuanian journalist Mindaugas Yoshunas announced his decision to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer paramedic, emphasizing his readiness to take appropriate courses.

I would like to make a brief statement. What I'm going to say now may surprise some, but it won't come as a big surprise to some. I decided to join the army. And take courses to help paramedics at the front

- informed by Mindaugas Yoshunas.

The reason for his decision was the death of paramedic and journalist Irina "Cheki" Tsybukh.

No "Cheki" – now I will

Mindaugas Yoshunas said.

He expressed his conviction that service at the front is more about life and hope than death and pain, and noted that every life saved is worth every minute spent at the front.

Add

Mindaugas Yoshunas is already known for his volunteering and helping raise funds for the Ukrainian army. In May 2024, he also became an ambassador for the Rehabilitation Center "Reabicenter".

Irina "Cheka" Tsybukh, a paramedic of the Hospitallers battalion, was killed30.05.24, 12:59 • 27046 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lithuaniaLithuania
polandPoland

