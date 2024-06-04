Lithuanian journalist will join the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer paramedic due to the death of "Cheki"

A journalist from Lithuania wants to become a volunteer paramedic in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by Lithuanian journalist Mindaugas Yoshunas on Facebook, reports UNN.

On his Facebook page, Lithuanian journalist Mindaugas Yoshunas announced his decision to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer paramedic, emphasizing his readiness to take appropriate courses.

I would like to make a brief statement. What I'm going to say now may surprise some, but it won't come as a big surprise to some. I decided to join the army. And take courses to help paramedics at the front - informed by Mindaugas Yoshunas.

The reason for his decision was the death of paramedic and journalist Irina "Cheki" Tsybukh.

No "Cheki" – now I will Mindaugas Yoshunas said.

He expressed his conviction that service at the front is more about life and hope than death and pain, and noted that every life saved is worth every minute spent at the front.

Mindaugas Yoshunas is already known for his volunteering and helping raise funds for the Ukrainian army. In May 2024, he also became an ambassador for the Rehabilitation Center "Reabicenter".

Irina "Cheka" Tsybukh, a paramedic of the Hospitallers battalion, was killed