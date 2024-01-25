Lithuanian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss increased support for Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has arrived on an official visit to Kyiv. He reported this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Returned to the capital of the most inspiring Europeans I've ever met to find out how Lithuania can help even more - Landsbergis wrote.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in January. The President's Office reported that Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum that provides support for joint defense projects, including the development and production of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Ukraine and Lithuania sign an agreement on technical, financial and defense cooperation