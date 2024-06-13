ukenru
Actual
Lithuania to hand over 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Lithuania to hand over 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121173 views

Lithuania will transfer 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine to strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian army as part of its participation in the Mine Action Coalition.

On June 12, the Lithuanian government  approved the transfer of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian army. The cargo is to arrive in Ukraine this week. This is reported on the official website of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the armored vehicles are designed to enhance the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian army. The M113s will be transferred to Ukraine as part of Lithuania's participation in the Icelandic-led Mine Action Coalition.

The transfer of the M113 armored vehicles was initiated by the Ministry of National Defense and the Lithuanian Army in response to the Ukrainian government's appeal to the allies and to help the Ukrainian army in countering Russian aggression

 , the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier today it became known that the countries participating in the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine have allocated another $35 million for demining of Ukrainian territories.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

