Lithuania suspects that Russia is selling grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine through Baltic ports

The Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture has reported that grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine may be sold by Russia through the ports of the Baltic Sea, which has led to the introduction of enhanced control measures. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

It is noted that the agency urgently took measures to strengthen control over grain imported from Russia and other high-risk countries.

We are planning to conduct a comprehensive inspection of grain imported into Lithuania from high-risk countries, including an analysis of the origin of the grain. We are consulting with the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on the latter analysis, as only the UK has laboratories capable of verifying the origin of grain. The verification will come into effect in the near future after the methodological requirements are agreed upon, - the statement said.

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that on February 21 it had received a letter from the Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine stating that Russia was profiting from grain exports from the occupied territories of Ukraine to third countries.

It is also reported that one of the possible ways to export the stolen grain is to use transport and cargo companies and ports in the Baltic States.

We take this information very seriously - Russia should not have any opportunity to use Lithuania's infrastructure and profit from the sale of Ukrainian grain, - the ministry said.

As UNN previously reported , Lithuania will strengthen control over the quality of grain imported from Russia and other high-risk countries, such as Belarus, Transnistria and the territories of Ukraine and Georgia not controlled by their governments.