Lithuania is building fortifications on the border with Russia: Defense Ministry shows footage

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36577 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162143 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135235 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141566 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179787 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139959 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139706 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87016 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107484 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109619 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179787 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187253 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139707 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137150 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154108 views
Lithuania is building fortifications on the border with Russia: Defense Ministry shows footage

Lithuania is building fortifications on the border with Russia: Defense Ministry shows footage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10633 views

Lithuania has installed “dragon teeth” on the bridge over the Neman River on the border with Russia. Welded metal beams are to be added, and some bridges are being prepared to be blown up if necessary.

The Lithuanian military blocked the bridge across the Neman River on the border with Russia with “dragon's teeth.” It is also planned to strengthen the fortifications with welded metal beams. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense in the social network X and the Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas.

Details

Lithuania has reinforced another bridge over the Neman River on the way from Kaliningrad. The fortifications are progressing according to plan, and some bridges are planned to be demolished. The fortifications will be supported by fire if necessary to stop and destroy the enemy

- the statement said.

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas added that the “dragon's teeth” will be supplemented with welded metal beams, and the Lithuanian army is currently testing them to assess how they hold back heavy equipment. He also clarified that some bridges will be reinforced, while others are ready to be blown up (only on the instructions of intelligence).

Recall

Last year, Lithuania installed the first fortifications and fortifications at the closed border with Belarus at the Shumskas border crossing point

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World

