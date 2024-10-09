Lithuania is building fortifications on the border with Russia: Defense Ministry shows footage

The Lithuanian military blocked the bridge across the Neman River on the border with Russia with “dragon's teeth.” It is also planned to strengthen the fortifications with welded metal beams. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense in the social network X and the Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas.

Details

Lithuania has reinforced another bridge over the Neman River on the way from Kaliningrad. The fortifications are progressing according to plan, and some bridges are planned to be demolished. The fortifications will be supported by fire if necessary to stop and destroy the enemy - the statement said.

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurinas Kasciunas added that the “dragon's teeth” will be supplemented with welded metal beams, and the Lithuanian army is currently testing them to assess how they hold back heavy equipment. He also clarified that some bridges will be reinforced, while others are ready to be blown up (only on the instructions of intelligence).

Recall

Last year, Lithuania installed the first fortifications and fortifications at the closed border with Belarus at the Shumskas border crossing point.