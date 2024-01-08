Liquidation of aftermath of morning air strike continues in Dnipropetrovs'k region: number of victims grows

Russians shelled Nikopol twice with artillery over the last day. In addition, the liquidation of the consequences of the morning missile attack by the occupiers continues in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the russians shelled Nikopol twice with artillery, there is no information about casualties.

We have clarified the number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih. Their number has increased to six people. - Lysak said.

According to him, in Kryvyi Rih, in addition to the shopping center, an enterprise, two schools, a shop, a medical and rehabilitation center, and a kindergarten were damaged. And 24 private houses. 1 was smashed to pieces. The tram tracks and contact network were damaged.

At the same time, 10 houses in the Lozuvata community were damaged, and 1 was destroyed.

In Dniprovsky district, 2 outbuildings were destroyed by falling debris from a downed rocket. A private house and a car were damaged - summarized the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

Air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on Monday . In total, the Russian army has fired 59 air targets since the night

Recall

A russian missile attack in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovs'k region injured 27 people, including 4 children. In Kryvyi Rih district, 4 casualties were reported.

Destroyed cars and damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia