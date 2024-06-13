Lightning killed a former soldier in Ternopil region

A 44-year-old resident of the village of Sapohiv, Borshchiv community, died as a result of a lightning strike in Ternopil region. It happened on June 11 during a severe thunderstorm, the man and his father were working in the garden. UNN writes with reference to the online publication Zaxid.

Details

Viktor Korchak, who was working in the field with his father, died from a lightning strike. He was a veteran who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 2015 to 2021 and had the status of a combatant. According to the Second Department of the Chortkiv District Military Commissariat, he was a reserve sergeant.

Local residents of the village of Sapohiv said that the tragedy occurred when Viktor and his father were working in the garden. As a result of a lightning strike, Viktor and the mare that helped them died, but his father survived. The paramedics who arrived at the scene only pronounced the man dead.

The incident was reported to the Borshchiv police, who initiated proceedings over the man's death under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, labeled “accident.” The man's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Recall

