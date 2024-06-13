ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lightning killed a former soldier in Ternopil region

Kyiv

The 44-year-old former soldier was killed by lightning while working in the garden with his father during a severe thunderstorm in Ternopil region.

A 44-year-old resident of the village of Sapohiv, Borshchiv community, died as a result of a lightning strike in Ternopil region. It happened on June 11 during a severe thunderstorm, the man and his father were working in the garden. UNN writes with reference to the online publication Zaxid.

Details

Viktor Korchak, who was working in the field with his father, died from a lightning strike. He was a veteran who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 2015 to 2021 and had the status of a combatant. According to the Second Department of the Chortkiv District Military Commissariat, he was a reserve sergeant.

Local residents of the village of Sapohiv said that the tragedy occurred when Viktor and his father were working in the garden. As a result of a lightning strike, Viktor and the mare that helped them died, but his father survived. The paramedics who arrived at the scene only pronounced the man dead.

The incident was reported to the Borshchiv police, who initiated proceedings over the man's death under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, labeled “accident.” The man's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Recall

In Kyiv region , ball lightning struck a house and caused a fire.

Iryna Kolesnik

