Light to residents of Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian attack will be restored by the end of the day - KCSA speaker

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 728 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81332 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140810 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145832 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240606 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172188 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163854 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112962 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111279 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40878 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59650 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107158 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 60640 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206717 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219873 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13777 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20813 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107158 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111279 views
Light to residents of Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian attack will be restored by the end of the day - KCSA speaker

Light to residents of Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian attack will be restored by the end of the day - KCSA speaker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58818 views

By the end of the day, electricity should be restored to all private consumers in Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian missile attack.

By the end of the day, all private consumers in Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian attack must return electricity. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the Kiev city administration Mikhail Shamanov, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, consumers de-energized due to the russian attack in Kiev were treated via backup lines, several dozen private homes are still without electricity, but they should also be powered up by the end of the day.

Recall

In the morning, rocket debris damaged the power grid and destroyed a transformer substation in the Goloseevsky district and de-energized about 500 private homes. There was a fire on about 120 square meters, a service station was damaged.

The russians also attacked the capital with 4 shaheds, which they shot down on the outskirts of Kiev.

Missile strike on Kiev: KCMA chief reveals details31.05.24, 07:52 • 29787 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarKyiv
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

