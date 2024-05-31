Light to residents of Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian attack will be restored by the end of the day - KCSA speaker

By the end of the day, all private consumers in Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian attack must return electricity. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the Kiev city administration Mikhail Shamanov, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, consumers de-energized due to the russian attack in Kiev were treated via backup lines, several dozen private homes are still without electricity, but they should also be powered up by the end of the day.

Recall

In the morning, rocket debris damaged the power grid and destroyed a transformer substation in the Goloseevsky district and de-energized about 500 private homes. There was a fire on about 120 square meters, a service station was damaged.

The russians also attacked the capital with 4 shaheds, which they shot down on the outskirts of Kiev.

Missile strike on Kiev: KCMA chief reveals details