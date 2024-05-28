“Leaked” Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Sloviansk and called to kill Ukrainian prisoners: Russian informant detained

SBU detained another Russian informant in Donetsk region. The attacker was spying on the base points of the Defense Forces in the area of Sloviansk and was waiting for the full occupation of the region. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, she went around the frontline area, where she tried to identify the locations of fortifications and firing positions of the Ukrainian artillery. The defendant also "in the dark" asked her acquaintances for the information she needed under the guise of everyday conversations, - the statement said.

Details

She sent the intelligence via messenger to her friend, a traitor from the temporarily occupied part of the region who is fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation groups. He passed the information to career military officers from Russia's military intelligence, who were stationed near the frontline of the eastern front.

According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to use the intelligence information to fire on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units, using heavy artillery and guided aerial bombs. The investigation also revealed that in communication with the traitorous militant, the suspect advised him to kill Ukrainian prisoners instead of exchanging them.

After taking additional measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops, SBU officers detained the offender in her own home. She was a 66-year-old ideological supporter of racism. During the search, the SBU seized a cell phone used in the criminal activity.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Attacks on railway infrastructure in Odesa region were prepared: FSB agents detained