“Leaked” Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Sloviansk and called to kill Ukrainian prisoners: Russian informant detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 584 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81282 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140804 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145828 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148063 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111269 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40841 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59608 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107147 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 60582 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240594 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219869 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13710 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20749 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107147 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111269 views
Actual
“Leaked” Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Sloviansk and called to kill Ukrainian prisoners: Russian informant detained

“Leaked” Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Sloviansk and called to kill Ukrainian prisoners: Russian informant detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20178 views

In Donetsk region, a 66-year-old Russian informant was detained who spied on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Sloviansk and called for the killing of Ukrainian prisoners instead of exchanging them.

SBU detained another Russian informant in Donetsk region. The attacker was spying on the base points of the Defense Forces in the area of Sloviansk and was waiting for the full occupation of the region. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, she went around the frontline area, where she tried to identify the locations of fortifications and firing positions of the Ukrainian artillery. The defendant also "in the dark" asked her acquaintances for the information she needed under the guise of everyday conversations,

- the statement said.

Details

She sent the intelligence via messenger to her friend, a traitor from the temporarily occupied part of the region who is fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation groups. He passed the information to career military officers from Russia's military intelligence, who were stationed near the frontline of the eastern front.

According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to use the intelligence information to fire on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units, using heavy artillery and guided aerial bombs. The investigation also revealed that in communication with the traitorous militant, the suspect advised him to kill Ukrainian prisoners instead of exchanging them.

After taking additional measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops, SBU officers detained the offender in her own home. She was a 66-year-old ideological supporter of racism. During the search, the SBU seized a cell phone used in the criminal activity.

SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Attacks on railway infrastructure in Odesa region were prepared: FSB agents detained5/27/24, 3:31 PM • 17481 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising