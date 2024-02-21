Lawyer killed a soldier at a checkpoint: a lawyer will be tried in Kyiv

An indictment has been sent to court against a 45-year-old lawyer suspected of causing a fatal accident at a checkpoint at the entrance to Kyiv, where a soldier died. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

"The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent to court an indictment charging a 45-year-old driver of a Honda Civic with violating traffic rules, which caused the victim's death," the statement said.

The accident happened on October 22, 2023, around midnight at a checkpoint at the entrance to the capital.

According to the prosecutor's office, the driver of the Honda Civic was driving in the middle lane of the Bypass Road towards Brovarskyi Avenue at a speed of 80-100 km/h (the maximum speed limit on this section is 50 km/h).

"Approaching the stationary checkpoint, the driver did not assess the road situation, namely, he did not see other cars on this lane with their parking lights on. The defendant tried to speed around the cars on the right. At that moment, there was a soldier on duty at the checkpoint. As a result of the maneuver, the driver hit the serviceman. The 47-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

The driver of the Honda Civic was a 45-year-old lawyer. The Drager device showed that he was sober at the time of the accident.

The court imposed on the driver a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 908 thousand, which he paid.