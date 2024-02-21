Lawyer killed a soldier at a checkpoint: a lawyer will be tried in Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94415 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109791 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252406 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174583 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28953 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25228 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32312 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25035 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22205 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252406 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226981 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238642 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225349 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94397 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114212 views
Lawyer killed a soldier at a checkpoint: a lawyer will be tried in Kyiv

Lawyer killed a soldier at a checkpoint: a lawyer will be tried in Kyiv

 • 35982 views

The 45-year-old lawyer will be tried in a case of violation of traffic rules that led to a fatal accident at a Kyiv checkpoint that killed a soldier.

An indictment has been sent to court against a 45-year-old lawyer suspected of causing a fatal accident at a checkpoint at the entrance to Kyiv, where a soldier died. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

"The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent to court an indictment charging a 45-year-old driver of a Honda Civic with violating traffic rules, which caused the victim's death," the statement said.

The accident happened on October 22, 2023, around midnight at a checkpoint at the entrance to the capital.

According to the prosecutor's office, the driver of the Honda Civic was driving in the middle lane of the Bypass Road towards Brovarskyi Avenue at a speed of 80-100 km/h (the maximum speed limit on this section is 50 km/h).

"Approaching the stationary checkpoint, the driver did not assess the road situation, namely, he did not see other cars on this lane with their parking lights on. The defendant tried to speed around the cars on the right. At that moment, there was a soldier on duty at the checkpoint. As a result of the maneuver, the driver hit the serviceman. The 47-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

The driver of the Honda Civic was a 45-year-old lawyer. The Drager device showed that he was sober at the time of the accident.

The court imposed on the driver a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 908 thousand, which he paid.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising