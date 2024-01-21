Law enforcers identify five people suspected of attacking journalist Nikolov's apartment

Law enforcement officers have identified persons suspected of involvement in obstructing the work of journalist Yuriy Nikolov, whose apartment was broken into. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police and the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Kyiv law enforcement agencies have identified the persons who committed unlawful actions against a special correspondent of one of the publications on January 15 in Kyiv in order to prevent him from performing his professional duties (Part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said in a statement

Reportedly, a group of people arrived at the house where the journalist lives and committed illegal acts, recording it on their own cell phones.

The investigation established that residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions were involved in the offense.

The suspects' residences were searched. In the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized material evidence, including computer equipment and mobile phones that recorded the offense with the relevant video footage. Investigative actions are ongoing with the offenders, the issue of serving them a notice of suspicion is being decided. - informs the prosecutor's office.

It is noted that law enforcement agencies are currently taking measures to establish the circumstances and motives for the offense.

Kyiv police noted that five participants in the unlawful actions against the journalist had been identified.

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the obstruction of the work of journalist Yuriy Nikolov.

Unknown persons tried to break into the apartment of investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov, known for his criticism of the Ukrainian president.

It is assumed that the incident is related to the authorities' reaction to Nikolov's criticism, which once again indicates attempts to suppress critical voices in Ukraine.