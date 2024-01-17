Law enforcers are searching for Roman Hrynkevych to choose a measure of restraint

Law enforcement officers are establishing Roman Hrynkevych's whereabouts to choose a measure of restraint. He is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion. The Prosecutor General's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in a case involving UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

We are talking about Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

According to the SBI, on December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. USD 500 thousand was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies controlled by him during the investigation of criminal proceedings. Ihor Hrynkevych had the status of a suspect in the criminal proceedings on attempted bribery.

He is currently in custody.