What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers are searching for Roman Hrynkevych to choose a measure of restraint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 163136 views

Law enforcement officers are searching for Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the case of fraudulent transactions with clothing for the military worth UAH 1 billion, to choose a measure of restraint.

Law enforcement officers are establishing Roman Hrynkevych's whereabouts to choose a measure of restraint. He is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion. The Prosecutor General's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.  

Law enforcers establish the suspect's whereabouts to choose a measure of restraint 

- the CSO reported.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in a case involving UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

We are talking about Ihor Hrynkevych and his  son Roman.

According to the SBI, on December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. USD 500 thousand was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies controlled by him during the investigation of criminal proceedings. Ihor Hrynkevych had the status of a suspect in the criminal proceedings on attempted bribery.

He is currently in custody.

