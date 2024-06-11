Law enforcement officers should check the company that tried to block the work of OPP - expert

The company "Olsides Black Sea", which tried to block the work of the strategic enterprise" Odessa Portside plant", should be checked by law enforcement officers. This was stated by economic expert Andrey Novak in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Previously, the company " Olsides Black Sea "without signing any contracts tried to direct its transport to the Berth by road, which is on the balance sheet of the" Odessa Portside plant " and is intended for the evacuation of employees. When the security of the "OPP" stopped letting their vehicles pass, the company staged a rally and blocked the access road to the strategic enterprise.

"This is only the work of law enforcement agencies, the law will either work or not. Therefore, law enforcement agencies and the SBU also have a question – because this is a strategic enterprise," the expert said.

According to him," OPP " has always been the object of increased attention from representatives of any government that won elections, and was used for the purpose of appropriating super-profits. Therefore, this is not the first time this company has had to face obstacles to its work.

During the full-scale war, a number of enterprises rebuilt their work on military rails. Among them is "Odessa Portside plant", which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and during this time has reached the level of a significant player from a "beginner" in this industry.