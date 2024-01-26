Launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer: Kiper gives details

Preparations are underway in Odesa region to launch the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer. This was reported by the head of the OIA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, he reports that he held a meeting with Ukrainian and Moldovan border guards and representatives of the EUBAM mission to discuss the mechanism of the future transfer. It is planned that passengers will be able to register in an electronic system with a copy of their airplane ticket departing from Chisinau, personal data and military registration information. The need to provide transportation for people with disabilities is also being considered. Passenger groups will be formed 2-3 days prior to the departure of flights from Chisinau (main routes: Chisinau - Istanbul, Chisinau - Warsaw, Chisinau - Vienna).

A bus with pre-registered passengers will also depart from Odesa. In addition, it is planned to transport passengers by air with expedited customs and border procedures (no more than 30 minutes of the bus's stay in the control zone). The total planned travel time is 4 hours.

"This should speed up the travel of Ukrainians heading to Chisinau International Airport and relieve the border crossing points (primarily in the area of the Mayaky-Palanka-Udobne checkpoint). Organized passenger transportation will also reduce the load on the region's roads by passenger cars and improve the level of service for the population in the field of international transportation," Kiper emphasized.

