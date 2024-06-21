Latvia obliges Russian residents to take the Latin language exam to extend their residence permit

The Latvian parliament has adopted amendments to the immigration law that oblige all Russians to take the Latin language exam to extend their residence permit. The changes will affect those residents of the country who took citizenship before 2003. According to the Latvian Interior Ministry, the new requirements will apply to about 5 thousand Russian citizens, reports UNN.

Details

"It is expected that during this time, Russian citizens will have the right to employment without restrictions, as well as the right to receive services provided by the state, including pensions and benefits, if the declared place of residence of a person is located in Latvia," the press service said.

