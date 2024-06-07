Latvia will now be more severely punished for deliberate evasion of mobilization

On June 6, the Latvian Seimas adopted in the final reading amendments to the law, which, in particular, toughen criminal penalties for deliberate evasion of mobilization, Delfi reports with reference to the press service of the Seimas, reports UNN.

Details

Deliberate evasion of mobilization of a person subject to it will be punished by imprisonment for up to one year, and evasion of a reserve serviceman, Reservist or zemessarg(soldier Zemessardze, volunteer detachments performing the functions of the National Guard) - by imprisonment for up to three years.

currently, the law provides for the following penalties: short-term imprisonment, probation supervision, community service or a fine.

The document also toughens penalties for other types of guilt. It is stipulated that the use of someone else's identity, if it causes significant damage to the state, self-government or the person whose identity was used, or if it is committed out of revenge, self-interest or blackmail, is punishable by up to one year's imprisonment, temporary imprisonment, forced labor or a fine.

RADA is offered to provide a reservation from the mobilization of 100% of employees of the State Emergency Service

If the crime is committed while passing an exam for knowledge of the Latin language or other knowledge provided for by the law on citizenship, for the acquisition of Latvian citizenship, instead of one year, imprisonment for up to two years will be imposed.

The deputies also decided to cancel the possibility of assigning community service as a punishment for driving under the influence of Alcohol, Drugs, Psychotropic, toxic or other intoxication. Also, community service will not be assigned for refusing to take a drug test or for leaving the scene of an accident.

Germany has changed its mind about restoring military conscription