Latvia is the first in the EU to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus

On February 22, the Latvian government adopted a resolution in two readings at once to ban imports of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products until at least July 2025. This was reported by LSM, according to UNN.

Details

The Latvian Saeima has rejected an initial proposal by opposition MPs to ban the supply of agricultural and processed agricultural products from Russia and Belarus starting February 24.

Instead, the parliament supported an alternative draft law prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and supported by the Sejm's budget committee. These amendments to the law "On Agriculture and Rural Development" were voted for by 69 MPs, against by 9 MPs, and abstentions by none.

Thus, Latvia became the first EU country to impose restrictions on the use of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

The import ban will apply to agricultural and livestock products that remain in Latvia, not to those that are shipped to other EU member states, and will remain in effect until July 2025.

Within 14 days of the draft law's entry into force, the government must establish a list of specific products that are prohibited from being imported into Latvia in regulations.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs supports Latvia's unilateral decision to ban Russian grain imports without waiting for a joint decision by the European Union.