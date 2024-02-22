Latvia is the first in the EU to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36279 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 137905 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84055 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 306898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255768 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198484 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235333 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252540 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158662 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372348 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 67468 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 137839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 306806 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223648 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255711 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24445 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32139 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31829 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84895 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91791 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Latvia is the first in the EU to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24636 views

Latvia became the first EU country to impose restrictions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, banning their imports until July 2025.

Latvia is the first in the EU to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus

On February 22, the Latvian government adopted a resolution in two readings at once to ban imports of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products until at least July 2025. This was reported by LSM, according to UNN.

Details

The Latvian Saeima has rejected an initial proposal by opposition MPs to ban the supply of agricultural and processed agricultural products from Russia and Belarus starting February 24.

Instead, the parliament supported an alternative draft law prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and supported by the Sejm's budget committee. These amendments to the law "On Agriculture and Rural Development" were voted for by 69 MPs, against by 9 MPs, and abstentions by none.

Thus, Latvia became the first EU country to impose restrictions on the use of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

The import ban will apply to agricultural and livestock products that remain in Latvia, not to those that are shipped to other EU member states, and will remain in effect until July 2025.

Within 14 days of the draft law's entry into force, the government must establish a list of specific products that are prohibited from being imported into Latvia in regulations.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs supports Latvia's unilateral decision to ban Russian grain imports without waiting for a joint decision by the European Union.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Latvia
European Union
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02