Last year, the number of measles cases increased sixfold in Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69879 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117713 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122613 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267444 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100355 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63990 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35802 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32475 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45858 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267444 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234522 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117713 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100772 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117267 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117912 views
Last year, the number of measles cases increased sixfold in Ukraine

Last year, the number of measles cases increased sixfold in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23807 views

In 2023, six times as many people fell ill with measles in Ukraine as in 2022. According to the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, 11 cases of the disease were recorded in Ukraine in 2022, compared to 65 in 2023

During 2023, 65 cases of measles were recorded in Ukraine, while in the first month of 2024, five such cases were already recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, six times as many people fell ill with measles in Ukraine as in 2022. According to the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, 11 cases were recorded in Ukraine in 2022, compared to 65 in 2023 (in 15 regions and the city of Kyiv). No fatalities were reported

- the agency summarized.

In addition, since the beginning of the year, 5 cases of measles have been recorded in Ukraine: three in Odesa region and one each in Chernihiv and Volyn regions.

It is noted that during the epidemiological investigation of the last case in early January in Odesa , experts found that the family had returned from Romania, where a national measles epidemic was declared, and the sick children had not been vaccinated.

At the same time, the agency assures that currently the epidemic situation with measles in Ukraine remains under control, but due to insufficient vaccination coverage, epidemic complications may occur.

There is a risk of a repeat of the measles epidemic in Ukraine25.12.23, 16:02 • 24366 views

Addendum

By the end of 2023, 92.4% of one-year-olds and 87.3% of 6-year-olds were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) in Ukraine.

According to WHO recommendations, the level of vaccination coverage should be at least 95% to form collective immunity.

Therefore, doctors recommend that Ukrainians visit a family doctor to check the vaccination status of their children and catch up on missed vaccinations. 

For reference

Measles is a dangerous infectious disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so you can get infected even from a person who no longer coughs or sneezes.

Recall

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of an alarming increase in measles cases in Europe. From January to October 2023, more than 30,000 infections were reported, 30 times more than in 2022.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

Contact us about advertising