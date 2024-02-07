Last year, the number of measles cases increased sixfold in Ukraine

During 2023, 65 cases of measles were recorded in Ukraine, while in the first month of 2024, five such cases were already recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, six times as many people fell ill with measles in Ukraine as in 2022. According to the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, 11 cases were recorded in Ukraine in 2022, compared to 65 in 2023 (in 15 regions and the city of Kyiv). No fatalities were reported - the agency summarized.

In addition, since the beginning of the year, 5 cases of measles have been recorded in Ukraine: three in Odesa region and one each in Chernihiv and Volyn regions.

It is noted that during the epidemiological investigation of the last case in early January in Odesa , experts found that the family had returned from Romania, where a national measles epidemic was declared, and the sick children had not been vaccinated.

At the same time, the agency assures that currently the epidemic situation with measles in Ukraine remains under control, but due to insufficient vaccination coverage, epidemic complications may occur.

There is a risk of a repeat of the measles epidemic in Ukraine

Addendum

By the end of 2023, 92.4% of one-year-olds and 87.3% of 6-year-olds were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) in Ukraine.

According to WHO recommendations, the level of vaccination coverage should be at least 95% to form collective immunity.

Therefore, doctors recommend that Ukrainians visit a family doctor to check the vaccination status of their children and catch up on missed vaccinations.

For reference

Measles is a dangerous infectious disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so you can get infected even from a person who no longer coughs or sneezes.

Recall

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of an alarming increase in measles cases in Europe. From January to October 2023, more than 30,000 infections were reported, 30 times more than in 2022.