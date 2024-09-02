Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region: tactical robot deployed to stop the fire

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158425 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155714 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144125 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 83354 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 83354 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 57088 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 102266 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102266 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 93868 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 93868 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 41530 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 41530 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191441 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218031 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 205905 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 20013 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 20013 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 38168 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 38168 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 152257 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152257 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155379 views
Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region: tactical robot deployed to stop the fire
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 12841 views

Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region: tactical robot deployed to stop the fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12841 views

A large forest fire broke out in the Holy Mountains National Park in Donetsk Oblast. Rescuers localized the fire spread over 1,200 hectares using the Magirus Wolf C1 tactical robot.

In the Donetsk region, firefighters localized the spread of the flames over an area of about 2000 square meters, but the weather and strong winds contribute to the spread of the fire. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

A large-scale forest fire has broken out on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Nature Park in Donetsk Oblast. Significant forces and resources are being deployed to fight the fire, and aerial reconnaissance is being conducted. To localize the fire area, rescuers used the Magirus Wolf C1 tactical robot.

Image

However, dry weather and strong gusty winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire over large areas.

Image

It was reported that the rescuers managed to localize the burning of 20 private houses on an area of about 2000 square meters.

Image

As of the morning of September 2, the forest fire was localized on an estimated area of 1200 hectares. Emergency workers are on duty near the settlements along the forest.

Recall

UNN reported that Kyiv rescuers are working in different districts of the capital after the enemy attack. Fires in cars, a warehouse, a recycling center, and damage to the boiler room of an educational institution have been extinguished.

In Kharkiv region , a large-scale firewas recorded, covering 3,500 hectares. It is almost impossible to extinguish it today, as the area is mined.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

