Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region: tactical robot deployed to stop the fire

In the Donetsk region, firefighters localized the spread of the flames over an area of about 2000 square meters, but the weather and strong winds contribute to the spread of the fire. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A large-scale forest fire has broken out on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Nature Park in Donetsk Oblast. Significant forces and resources are being deployed to fight the fire, and aerial reconnaissance is being conducted. To localize the fire area, rescuers used the Magirus Wolf C1 tactical robot.

However, dry weather and strong gusty winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire over large areas.

It was reported that the rescuers managed to localize the burning of 20 private houses on an area of about 2000 square meters.

As of the morning of September 2, the forest fire was localized on an estimated area of 1200 hectares. Emergency workers are on duty near the settlements along the forest.

