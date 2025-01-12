Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: 16 dead, forecasters warn of stronger winds

At least 16 people have died as a result of four major wildfires that continue to burn in and around Los Angeles. Firefighters are trying to contain the flames ahead of strong winds that could negate the progress made in the fight against the fire. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

The Kennett Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties is 90% contained, and the Hearst Fire in the city of Los Angeles is 76% contained. The Palisades Fire, which has been raging since January 7, covers 23,654 acres and is only 11% contained.

The National Meteorological Service warned that strong winds could return soon.

A red alert is in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until midweek. In combination with dry vegetation, winds “will contribute to the rapid spread and erratic behavior of any new or existing fires,” the warning says.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles police have made seven arrests over the past two days in connection with alleged looting in mandatory evacuation zones. Two of the arrested posed as firefighters.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 11 people died in Los Angeles County due to wildfires. The exact number of victims is unknown due to dangerous conditions for the investigation.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu.