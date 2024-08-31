Large-scale fire in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv: a house is on fire

A fire broke out in a residential building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district on Antonov Aviakonstruktora Street. The State Emergency Service units have already arrived at the scene and started extinguishing the fire. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service.

