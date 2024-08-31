Large-scale fire in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv: a house is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a residential building on Antonov Aviakonstruktora Street in Kyiv. Emergency services arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire in the Solomensky district of the capital.
A fire broke out in a residential building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district on Antonov Aviakonstruktora Street. The State Emergency Service units have already arrived at the scene and started extinguishing the fire. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Kyiv State Emergency Service.
"The State Emergency Service units have already arrived at Antonov Aviakonstruktora Street in Solomyansky district of Kyiv and started extinguishing the fire," the State Emergency Service said.
Kyiv repels fourth air attack in a week, destroying all drones8/31/24, 8:42 AM • 54826 views