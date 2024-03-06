Large-scale fire in Mykolaiv region: 5 hectares burned down due to reed burning

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15356 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47977 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38922 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174498 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220147 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249028 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154839 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371571 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11316 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202822 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165461 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184138 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10040 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19277 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19936 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32369 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40228 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Large-scale fire in Mykolaiv region: 5 hectares burned down due to reed burning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29232 views

A large-scale fire burned down 5 hectares of reeds in the Kostiantynivska community of Mykolaiv region after someone deliberately set fire to the reeds.

Large-scale fire in Mykolaiv region: 5 hectares burned down due to reed burning

In the Mykolaiv region, someone set fire to reeds in the Kostiantynivska community, causing a large-scale fire. 5 hectares burned down. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the private sector. The fire was reported by the Mykolaiv State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on March 6, Mykolaiv firefighters extinguished a large-scale reed fire. The incident occurred in the Kostiantynivska community, between the villages of Novopetrivske and Zayve villages.

Extinguishing the fire was complicated by gusty winds that spread the fire over a larger area and the lack of access to the fire site.

It took firefighters about four hours to stop the spread of the fire and prevent it from spreading to the gardens of private households.

The probable cause of the fire was arson. The area covered by the fire was 5 hectares.

- the SES noted.

In total, 2 units of special equipment and 10 firefighters were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Dear citizens! This fire is yet another proof that burning reeds can have terrible consequences. This time, firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the private sector, but there are still consequences for people's health, as all the residents around were forced to breathe acrid smoke. So be conscious and do not harm yourself or others.

- firefighters called.

Fire in the Osokorky Ecopark: law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings06.03.24, 13:37 • 48858 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

HealthCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Mykolaiv
