Large-scale fire in Mykolaiv region: 5 hectares burned down due to reed burning

In the Mykolaiv region, someone set fire to reeds in the Kostiantynivska community, causing a large-scale fire. 5 hectares burned down. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the private sector. The fire was reported by the Mykolaiv State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on March 6, Mykolaiv firefighters extinguished a large-scale reed fire. The incident occurred in the Kostiantynivska community, between the villages of Novopetrivske and Zayve villages.

Extinguishing the fire was complicated by gusty winds that spread the fire over a larger area and the lack of access to the fire site.

It took firefighters about four hours to stop the spread of the fire and prevent it from spreading to the gardens of private households.

The probable cause of the fire was arson. The area covered by the fire was 5 hectares. - the SES noted.

In total, 2 units of special equipment and 10 firefighters were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Dear citizens! This fire is yet another proof that burning reeds can have terrible consequences. This time, firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the private sector, but there are still consequences for people's health, as all the residents around were forced to breathe acrid smoke. So be conscious and do not harm yourself or others. - firefighters called.

