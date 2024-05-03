Large-scale fire engulfs Berlin defense plant where air defense systems are manufactured, toxic smoke spreads over the city

In Berlin, a large-scale fire broke out over the Diehl Metal Applications metallurgical plant, which develops air defense systems. UNN writes about this with reference to BILD.

Details

The buildings of the plant, where, according to open sources, Iris-T air defense systems were developed and produced, were engulfed in flames and thick clouds of smoke.

The smoke is spreading over Berlin, and authorities say it is toxic to people. Residents are advised to close their windows and stay indoors. Schoolchildren and office workers have been allowed to go home, and the fire area has been cordoned off.

Adrian Wenzel, a representative of the Berlin Fire Department, who is currently at the scene, told BILD that the fire has not yet been brought under control.

Currently, four floors of the building are completely burned. Part of the building has already collapsed. We are removing only the outside. The fire can no longer be controlled from the inside - He said.

He confirmed that chemicals were also burning in the building. Sulfuric acid and copper cyanide were stored there. There is a risk of hydrogen cyanide formation, which will rise into the air with the smoke.

BILD writes that 130 firefighters were engaged to extinguish the fire. They are wearing protective suits.

A warehouse with plastic caught fire near Moscow, the fire area exceeds 2 thousand square meters