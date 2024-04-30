A warehouse with plastic caught fire near Moscow, the fire area exceeds 2 thousand square meters

In the Moscow region, in the district of Ramensky, there was a fire in a warehouse with polyethylene and plastic pipes. Firefighters extinguish the area of about 2.3 thousand square meters, reports UNN with reference to rossMedia.

In the city of ramenskoye, moscow region, rf, a warehouse of plastic products is on fire, - a russian media report says that the warehouse contains polyethylene and plastic pipes.

The area of the fire was initially reported to be in the range of 2,000 square meters, but as of now it is reported to be 2,300 square meters.

It is also said that the high fire load contributes to the rapid spread of the fire. According to the occupant country's Ministry of Emergency Situations, 70 specialists and 22 units of equipment were brought to the scene of the fire. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, and it is also reported that 30 people independently left the building engulfed in flames.

A fire broke out in an industrial area near the KAMAZ automobile plant in the Russian city of Naberezhnye Chelny,causing thick black smoke visible from afar, but KAMAZ denied reports of a fire at its automobile assembly plant.

Earlier UNN reported that in the Moscow region a warehouse with construction materialscaught fire, as a result of which the roof collapsed, a container with fuel and lubricants spilled and caught fire.