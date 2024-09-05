Large-scale fire at a plant in the Tula region of Russia: the fire covered 1500 square meters

In the Tula region of Russia, a large-scale fire broke out at the Plastik plant in the town of Vuzlova. According to Russian Telegram channels, the fire covered more than 1000 square meters, and as of 21:30 the fire area increased to 1500 square meters, UNN reports .

Details

The fire was reported to the Central Fire Control Center at 18:29. Eight fire crews and a ladder truck were promptly sent to the scene to work on the upper floors of the building.

According to local authorities, tanks with machine oil are burning, which complicates the extinguishing process. Firefighters continue to fight the fire, trying to localize it and prevent its further spread. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Up to seven thousand per month: Tula Weapons Plant starts producing artillery ammunition