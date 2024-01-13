Large-scale air alert in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MIG
Kyiv • UNN
A missile threat is announced in Ukraine after the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K aircraft. An air alert has been declared in all regions.
Details
