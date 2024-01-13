Air defense forces destroy 8 cruise missiles in the sky over Ukraine

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of January 13, using missiles and strike drones. Defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles. A total of 40 enemy air attack vehicles were spotted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN reported.

Details

On the night of January 13, 2023, the enemy launched a missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and strike UAVs.

A total of 40 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded:

- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 3 attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" from Kursk region;

- 6 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from six MiG-31K aircraft (launch area - Tambov);

- up to 12 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Caspian Sea, Russia);

- 6 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Bryansk region - Russia;

- 2 X-31P guided missiles from two Su-35 aircraft (launch area - occupied Kherson region);

- 4 X-59 guided missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launch area - Bryansk region - Russia).

As a result of combat operations, the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces, destroyed: 7 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 1 X-59 guided missile - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

It is noted that more than 20 of the listed air attack vehicles that were not included in the statistics of those shot down did not achieve their goals due to active counteraction by electronic warfare!

"In addition, the 'unparalleled' Russian missiles are getting worse and worse and are flying to God knows where! However, this does not mean that they do not pose a threat, quite the opposite!" the Air Force said.

