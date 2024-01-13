Morning attack of the Russian Federation: one missile is shot down in Mykolaiv region

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 88772 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110442 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140088 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137620 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282784 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178208 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167207 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148834 views

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106661 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85959 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38097 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60386 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46546 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 88797 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282787 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260814 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46546 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140092 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106714 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122813 views
Morning attack of the Russian Federation: one missile is shot down in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32623 views

Ukrainian air defense shoots down a Russian X-101 missile in Mykolaiv region.

During the morning attack in Mykolaiv region, one  X-101 missile was destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

This morning's attack was no longer focused on the southern regions, but given the steady movement of missiles, the enemy could not help but hit the southern regions with their routes. According to preliminary data, there is a result of air defense in Mykolaiv region where one of the X-101 missiles was destroyed. There were no other results in our area of responsibility, but there were no hits either

- said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Today, during an enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in the skies over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

In addition, air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytsky region . There was a downing of an air target within the region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

