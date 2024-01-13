Morning attack of the Russian Federation: one missile is shot down in Mykolaiv region

During the morning attack in Mykolaiv region, one X-101 missile was destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

This morning's attack was no longer focused on the southern regions, but given the steady movement of missiles, the enemy could not help but hit the southern regions with their routes. According to preliminary data, there is a result of air defense in Mykolaiv region where one of the X-101 missiles was destroyed. There were no other results in our area of responsibility, but there were no hits either - said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Today, during an enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in the skies over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

In addition, air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytsky region . There was a downing of an air target within the region.