Large-scale accident with a bus and a truck near Lviv: three dead

Three people have already died as a result of a road accident on the Lviv bypass involving a Warsaw-Odesa bus, a Nova Poshta truck and several cars, and patrol police have organized reverse traffic, the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already three dead. Patrol policemen organized reverse traffic on this section of the road - Kozitsky wrote.

AddendumAddendum

Today, on October 11, at about 06:30, a massive accident with victims occurred on the Lviv bypass, near the village of Chishky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars. Earlier, more than 20 injured and two dead were reported.