Large-scale accident on Teliha Street in Kyiv: traffic is hampered

An accident occurred in the capital on Olena Teliha Street. According to the capital's police, the traffic is hampered in the direction of the Pochayna metro station, UNN reports.

According to social media reports, four cars collided, an ambulance is working at the scene. The accident caused a traffic jam.

