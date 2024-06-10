Large Russian ship Admiral Levchenko burns in the Barents Sea-Pletenchuk

The large Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko is on fire in the Barents Sea. this was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on his Facebook page, the correspondent reports UNN.

"Burning-burning enemy equipment. Or rather, the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko in the Barents Sea. The struggle for survivability continues, and we hope it is useless," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, this happens when "sverkhderzhava" receives sanctions from Ukraine and cannot independently maintain engines produced in Nikolaev.

"10 years was not enough to solve this problem. One of the installations caught fire," the representative of the Southern Defense Forces added.

He noticed that there were several hundred crew members on the burning ship.

