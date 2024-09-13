Laos and Myanmar were affected by Typhoon Yagi, the exact number of victims of the disaster is unknown

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114580 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141970 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45389 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72314 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 68634 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42052 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 48590 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183874 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199226 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142815 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159315 views
Actual
Laos and Myanmar were affected by Typhoon Yagi, the exact number of victims of the disaster is unknown

Laos and Myanmar were affected by Typhoon Yagi, the exact number of victims of the disaster is unknown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16552 views

Typhoon Yagi caused serious damage to Laos and Myanmar after Vietnam and Thailand. At least 19 people died in Myanmar, the exact number of victims is unknown. Laos warned of rising water levels in the Mekong River.

After Vietnam and Thailand, Yagi is now also causing serious damage to neighboring countries. Burma is facing widespread flooding; at least 19 people have died in Myanmar as a result of the disaster. The Lao Meteorological Agency has also declared a flood warning as the Mekong River and its main tributaries continue to rise after heavy rains.

Written by UNN with reference to Der SpiegelRadio France internationale and DPA.

Details

In addition to Vietnam and Thailand, super typhoon Yagi hit Myanmar hard. According to official information, at least 19 people have been killed by floods and landslides in the country so far. However, a man who worked with local rescue teams told dpa: “we don't know how many people have died in total”.

It should be noted that many parts of the country, which is ruled by a military junta, are currently cut off from the outside world.

Image

Meanwhile, in Laos, the Department of Meteorology has warned of flooding. It is known that the water level in the Mekong River and its main tributaries continues to rise after several days of heavy rains. The agency noted that on September 12, the level of the Mekong River in Luang Prabang reached 19.02 meters, which exceeds the dangerous level of 18 meters. Local authorities urged residents of low-lying areas to move their belongings to safer places.

Typhoon Yagi has become the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, causing widespread destruction across the region. Since mid-August, 33 people have died in Thailand due to the weather.

Image

UNN reported that typhoon Yagi has already killed 155 people in Vietnam, with Hanoi flooded due to river overflow.

Typhoon Shanshan leaves at least six dead in Japan30.08.24, 17:54 • 15203 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising