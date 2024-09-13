Laos and Myanmar were affected by Typhoon Yagi, the exact number of victims of the disaster is unknown

After Vietnam and Thailand, Yagi is now also causing serious damage to neighboring countries. Burma is facing widespread flooding; at least 19 people have died in Myanmar as a result of the disaster. The Lao Meteorological Agency has also declared a flood warning as the Mekong River and its main tributaries continue to rise after heavy rains.

Written by UNN with reference to Der Spiegel, Radio France internationale and DPA.

Details

In addition to Vietnam and Thailand, super typhoon Yagi hit Myanmar hard. According to official information, at least 19 people have been killed by floods and landslides in the country so far. However, a man who worked with local rescue teams told dpa: “we don't know how many people have died in total”.

It should be noted that many parts of the country, which is ruled by a military junta, are currently cut off from the outside world.

Meanwhile, in Laos, the Department of Meteorology has warned of flooding. It is known that the water level in the Mekong River and its main tributaries continues to rise after several days of heavy rains. The agency noted that on September 12, the level of the Mekong River in Luang Prabang reached 19.02 meters, which exceeds the dangerous level of 18 meters. Local authorities urged residents of low-lying areas to move their belongings to safer places.

Typhoon Yagi has become the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, causing widespread destruction across the region. Since mid-August, 33 people have died in Thailand due to the weather.

UNN reported that typhoon Yagi has already killed 155 people in Vietnam, with Hanoi flooded due to river overflow.

Typhoon Shanshan leaves at least six dead in Japan