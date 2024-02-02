Landslide in Zakarpattia region: foresters reported an area of 11.2 hectares, no changes recorded by the State Emergency Service today

The landslide in Zakarpattia region reached 11.2 hectares at the end of January, the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" reported. According to the regional office of the State Emergency Service, as of the morning of February 2, the landslide remains unchanged, UNN reports.

Details

A landslide on an area of approximately 10 hectares in the forest near the village of Krasna in Tyachiv district was reported on January 25. According to the SES, there was no threat to residential buildings, and no units of the service were involved. On January 26, the head of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies issued an order to take appropriate response measures.

"As of 06:00 on February 2, 2024, the landslide remains unchanged," the regional State Emergency Service reported.

The last time the regional office of the State Emergency Service reported changes in the size of the landslide was on January 30, when it was reported that "the landslide in the village of Krasna, Tyachiv district, increased by 4.5 meters in the direction of the highway.

And on January 31, the Forests of Ukraine reported that "the area of the landslide in Zakarpattia is 11.2 hectares." And that, according to foresters, "the destructive process in Tyachiv district will continue, because the soil is very wet.

The company noted that the landslide had changed the course of a local river, blocked a large section of a forest road, and damaged power poles.

We are counting the damaged trees and the damage to the forestry sector.

