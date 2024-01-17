Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, said in an interview that he was engaged in volunteer work while in Germany. However, this statement raises doubts after studying his social media, UNN reports.

"As for my activities, I also work for the city and Kharkiv residents, I do volunteer work, I help the military," Kernes told in an interview with Glavkom while sitting in Berlin, Germany.

After all, as the son of the former Kharkiv mayor admitted, he was not born for war.

However, Kyrylo Kernes's Instagram and Facebook pages contain virtually no information about Russian aggression in Ukraine and the horrific shelling of his native Kharkiv, nor about any assistance to Kharkiv residents or the military, except for two thank-you notes from the NGO Wives of Veterans. One was for organizing the minibus that brought the cargo from Lviv, and the second was more vague, "for the help" that fit in the trunk and back seat of a small car and did not contain German medicines or cool equipment. In the boxes, the volunteers were carrying hygiene products, thermometers, gloves, etc. that the wounded needed.

Kernes Jr. mentioned the war in Ukraine in passing in several posts congratulating people on national holidays, and also supported the popular #StandWithUkraine. This gives the impression that his native Kharkiv has not been affected by the war, although in reality Russian terrorists are shelling the city every day.

At the same time, there was an interesting case of his "voluntary" assistance to the military. Thus, in May of this year , one of the Facebook users - political consultant Yuriy Chevordov launched an auction with a unique lot - the mobile number of the late Hennadiy Kernes. He noted that he had purchased the former Kharkiv mayor's number on a mobile operator's website. The starting price at the auction was 10 thousand hryvnias, and the minimum bid was to be 1 thousand hryvnias.

Chevordov promised to spend part of the money he received on useful things directly for the defenders of Kharkiv.

Despite active bidding, the auction was stopped early.

"I received a call from Kyrylo Kernes, who explained that this number had been forgotten in the confusion and was now on the market. But it was important to the family. Well, I consider myself a decent person, so these reasons were enough for me. It's my auction, and therefore my rules. The room goes back to the family. We have agreed with Kirill that support for the Armed Forces will be provided in any case, as it was stated," Chevordov said in a subsequent publication.

A few days later, he said that Kyrylo Kernes had fulfilled his obligations.

"In particular, Kharkiv defenders will be supported. [I have clarified the needs, in a few days I will collect everything and send it to Kharkiv, where Mikhail Gagarkin and his comrades will meet it all," Chevordov wrote , but the details remain unknown.

On his Facebook page Kirill Kernes confirmed this story, saying that he decided to keep his father's phone, which he had been using for years and where Kharkiv residents could call with their problems for years. "As promised, I transferred 110 thousand hryvnias for the needs of the defenders of Kharkiv," Kernes added.

So, if it wasn't for a random auction, Kyrylo Kernes wouldn't have thought to help the military defending his native Kharkiv?

It is possible that Kernes Jr. decided to keep his father's phone number as a piece of the authority that the former Kharkiv mayor had, because the name itself is probably not enough.

Kirill notes in his interviews that he was close to his father, but whether Gennady Kernes managed to raise a worthy offspring is a question, as well as how could he forget about his father's phone after such love? And to forget so much that in 2023 his number was put up for sale by a mobile operator and bought, and if it were not for the story with the auction, the loving son Kirill would probably not even remember about it?

In an interview, Kyrylo Kernes said that if his father had been alive during a large-scale war, he would have "dealt with people's problems, he would have kept them warm." At the same time, he himself has been living in Germany since the beginning of the war and, according to experts, is engaged in PR on his father's death.

"There was no such thing as him (Hennadiy Kernes - ed.) passing by a problem. He helped anyone. Sometimes I was not even very pleased... I asked him for something of my own, and he came to me last. He helped people first, and then he helped me: "What did you want? ' We'll do it now," Kernes Jr. admitted to journalists.

Of course, today every conscious Ukrainian helps their homeland as much as they can - some regularly donate to the Armed Forces, some donate blood for the wounded, some help those who have lost their homes due to the terrible Russian shelling. Each such case is important, but it is strange that an "active politician and fan of Kharkiv" who received 30 million UAH in cash from his father as a gift and promised to spend it wisely bought the room of the former mayor of Kharkiv, helped with the delivery of humanitarian aid, and that was all...

We toldthat Kyrylo Kernes is suspected of possibly assisting pro-Russian elements to destabilize the region.

Russian-backed politician Yevhen Muraiev may use Kernes to advance Russian goals in Ukraine. Sources of UNN reported that Kyrylo Kernes regularly travels to Vienna to meet with Muraiev.