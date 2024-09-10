Kyivvodokanal assures that water quality in Kyiv meets standards

In response to the dissemination of information and the public's request, Kyivvodokanal provided clarifications on the deterioration of water quality in the Desna River and the possible impact on Kyiv's water supply, UNN reports .

Details

According to the company's representatives, the situation is under control, and the quality of water supplied to Kyiv residents' homes meets all established standards, so there is no threat to consumers.

Kyivvodokanal notes that recent statements by the company's representative on the Espresso TV channel concerned the most pessimistic scenario, the likelihood of which is currently low.

“We are ready for possible challenges and take all necessary measures in advance to ensure that Kyiv residents continue to receive high-quality water supply,” Kyivvodokanal emphasizes.

Water quality monitoring and additional measures

Kyivvodokanal specialists regularly take water samples at the water intake of the Desnyanska water supply station and also make sampling visits to control points in the villages of Pukhivka and Lipky in Chernihiv region. This allows us to monitor the situation quickly and take the necessary measures.

In the event of a deterioration in water quality, the company will introduce enhanced treatment technology using pulverized activated carbon. “This technology effectively removes organic contaminants and unpleasant odors and can be used in future emergencies,” the company said.

In addition, Kyivvodokanal signed a memorandum with UNICEF to supply 120 tons of activated carbon to ensure enhanced water treatment. An additional boom fence was also installed at the water intake point to prevent dirt and debris from reaching the water surface, which increases the effectiveness of pollution protection.

Working group and cooperation with the authorities

The company has set up a working group to respond to situations that could pose a threat to water quality in the event of pollution of the Desna River. “We anticipate possible challenges, work through all scenarios and prepare for them,” Kyivvodokanal reports.

Together with the city authorities, the Ministry of Ecology and the State Water Agency, Kyivvodokanal monitors the situation and has a clear response plan in case of emergencies that could threaten the capital's water supply.

“We will ensure that Kyiv residents receive quality water even in the most difficult circumstances,” Kyivvodokanal summarized.

Desna pollution: water may reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, no exceedances found in Kyiv drinking water samples