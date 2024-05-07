Kyiv warned of an extraordinary level of fire danger

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on May 8-10, an extraordinary level of fire danger will prevail in the capital, and the city authorities have reminded of bans for this period. This was reported by the KCMA press service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that weather conditions will contribute to an increased likelihood of fires in ecosystems, in the presence of ignition sources (open fire).

The KCMA reminded that it is prohibited during the fire hazardous period:

make bonfires in the forest and forest plantations;

drive a car into the forest;

smoking, throwing unlit matches or cigarette butts in the forest and forest plantations;

leave rags impregnated with gasoline, kerosene, oil, or other flammable substances in the forest;

create landfills and burn waste;

Dear citizens! If you notice a fire in the forests, plantations and open areas, call 101 immediately. Remember that only compliance with basic fire safety rules will prevent tragic consequences and material damage, - the statement said.

State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" added to the list of companies of particular importance to the economy