In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36219 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 137622 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83914 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 306552 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255524 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198409 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235290 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252527 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158648 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372344 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kyiv uncovers a large-scale fraud involving the theft of military clothing worth over UAH 3.6 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35477 views

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale theft and sale of military clothing from a military unit.

Kyiv uncovers a large-scale fraud involving the theft of military clothing worth over UAH 3.6 million

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale deal to steal military clothing from a unit and sell it at dumping prices. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

SBI officers jointly with the SBU uncovered and blocked a criminal scheme of misappropriation and sale of property of one of the Kyiv terrorist defense brigades. The organized criminal group consisted of servicemen who ensured the write-off of military property, as well as civilians who were engaged in its sale

- the SBI said in a statement.

Reportedly, the criminal scheme was organized by a civilian who had influence over some of the military personnel under his control. Through them, he stole bulletproof vests, helmets, winter/summer clothing sets, shoes, etc. from the unit.

The stolen goods were taken from the military unit to an improvised warehouse in one of the garage premises in the capital.

The criminals stole at least UAH 3.6 million worth of items. The exact amount will be known after investigative actions and examinations

- the SBI said.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found large stocks of material property that the members of the criminal group intended to sell online. They cut off the tags from the products, which indicated that the property was the property of the Armed Forces and was not intended for sale.

The organizer and 2 people, one of whom is a military officer, were detained red-handed during the sale of military property worth over UAH 2 million with a "discount" of almost 50%, the SBI said. 

Military uniforms for Ukrainian soldiers stolen in Britain27.02.24, 04:10 • 26196 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
