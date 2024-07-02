Kyiv residents warned of high air pollution amid heat wave
Kyiv • UNN
The level of nitrogen dioxide in Kyiv will reach the maximum permissible values on July 2, negatively affecting health. The temperature will reach +32°C, and dry, hot weather will contribute to the accumulation of pollution in the air.
Nitrogen dioxide levels in Kyiv are expected to reach maximum permissible levels on July 2, negatively affecting health, while dry, hot weather will also contribute to the accumulation of pollution in the air, KCMA warned on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during the day on July 2, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide in the capital will reach the maximum permissible values, which will negatively affect people's health," KCMA said on Telegram.
The dry and hot weather contributes to the accumulation of other pollutants in the surface air layer, the military administration added, noting that today the temperature in Kyiv will reach +32°.
"Be careful and cautious! Doctors advise not to spend a lot of time in the sun, recommend drinking water more often, and wet cleaning the premises," the KCMA said.
Rains and thunderstorms in the west and north, hot and dry in the rest of the country: today's forecast02.07.24, 08:36 • 12598 views