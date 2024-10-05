Kyiv residents warned of thick fog: tips for drivers and pedestrians from patrol police

There is thick fog on the roads of Kyiv, the patrol police of Ukraine warned on Saturday, providing recommendations for drivers and pedestrians, UNN reports.

Details

"Attention drivers and pedestrians - there is thick fog on the roads of Kyiv," the patrol police wrote on Telegram.

Patrol policemen advise drivers to follow simple but effective tips for safe travel:

give up risky maneuvers and high-speed driving;

Slow down when approaching pedestrian crossings;

increase the distance between cars;

If the vehicle has fog lights, turn them on together with the dipped beam;

always turn on the hazard warning light during a stop;

use passive safety equipment for both adults and children;

Pedestrians are advised:

be careful and cross the road only in designated areas;

use reflective elements in clothing.

"Be careful and cautious!" - the patrol officers said.

