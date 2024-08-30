Kyiv region strengthens energy resilience of communities: 14 cogeneration units to be installed in four districts

In the near future, 14 cogeneration units are planned to be installed in 7 communities of Kyiv region. Their total capacity is more than 27 MW. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Today we signed the relevant trilateral agreements with communities and investors. The plants will be installed in the communities of 4 districts - Obukhiv, Fastiv, Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva - Kravchenko said.

He noted that earlier agreements had been signed to install 19 plants with a total capacity of 50 MW in 8 settlements of Vyshgorod, Bucha and Brovary districts. The investment amount is UAH 50 million.

Thus, the capacity of the cogeneration units to be installed in Kyiv region already reaches almost 80 MW.

"We are also working on other locations for the installation of cogeneration units and compact gas-fired thermal power plants. Kyiv RMA, together with the State Energy Supervision Service, DTEK, Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC, and business representatives, agreed to simplify the connection of cogeneration units to gas and electricity networks. In the context of constant shelling of energy facilities, we must promptly implement measures that will provide communities with heat and electricity," summarized Kravchenko.

Kyiv region is 80% ready for the heating season - Kravchenko