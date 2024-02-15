Kyiv region serves notice of suspicion to officer who extorted money from subordinates for consideration of social issues

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of a military unit from Kyiv region, who systematically extorted money from subordinate servicemen for a "positive solution" to social and domestic issues. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Between October 2022 and June 2023, the official received more than UAH 160 thousand from 26 subordinates for processing the payment of financial assistance, vacations, and other social issues that arose in the military during their service, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that he offered his paid "help" immediately upon receiving relevant reports from his subordinates.

The officer took from 1,500 to 5,000 hryvnias from his subordinates for processing the payment of financial aid and health care. The amount of the bribe depended on the position of the serviceman and the amount of payment. At the same time, the official was not afraid to receive illegal benefits on his bank card.

The defendant is suspected of obtaining an undue advantage by an official under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall

